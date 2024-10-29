News & Insights

Human Health Holdings Announces Key AGM Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

Human Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:1419) has released an update.

Human Health Holdings Ltd. announces its annual general meeting set for December 2, 2024, where key decisions such as adopting financial statements, declaring a final dividend, and appointing Ernst & Young as auditor will be addressed. Shareholders will also vote on re-electing directors and granting the board authority to issue additional shares. These resolutions could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder value.

