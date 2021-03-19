Anthropos Capital, a blank check company targeting a business delivering human capital as a service or product, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Stamford, CT-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Anthropos Capital would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO and Director John Megrue, the Co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates, and Co-CEO and Director Fred Crawford, the former CEO of AlixPartners. Anthropos Capital intends to focus on companies whose core value proposition to their clients is rooted in delivering human capital, either as a service or product.



Anthropos Capital was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUMCU. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Human capital SPAC Anthropos Capital files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.