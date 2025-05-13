HUMAIN Partners with NVIDIA to Establish Advanced AI Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

HUMAIN and NVIDIA partner to enhance AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, aiming for global leadership in AI and digital transformation.

Quiver AI Summary

HUMAIN, a new AI subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to enhance artificial intelligence development in the Kingdom. This collaboration aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI and digital transformation through major investments in advanced AI factories, including a significant deployment of NVIDIA supercomputers. The initiative will also focus on workforce transformation by providing training and skills development in AI and related technologies to thousands of Saudi citizens. The partnership is viewed as a pivotal step towards realizing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and digital leadership. Both organizations emphasize the importance of building robust AI infrastructure to support innovation across various industries.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with NVIDIA, a leader in AI computing, positions HUMAIN to drive significant advancements in artificial intelligence development in Saudi Arabia.

Investment in AI factories with advanced NVIDIA GPUs will enhance infrastructure, fostering innovation and digital transformation in multiple industries.

Collaboration on workforce training initiatives aims to upskill thousands of Saudi citizens, contributing to the development of a robust national AI ecosystem aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Potential Negatives

This press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which could raise concerns about the actual ability of HUMAIN to achieve the outlined goals and commitments.

The significant investment in AI factories and partnerships raises questions about the financial stability and resource allocation of HUMAIN amid the uncertainties in global economic conditions.

The partnership focuses extensively on AI and technology development, which may divert attention and resources from other essential business areas or initiatives within the company.

FAQ

What is the strategic partnership between HUMAIN and NVIDIA?

The partnership aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI and digital transformation by leveraging NVIDIA's expertise.

How will HUMAIN's AI factories impact Saudi Arabia?

HUMAIN's AI factories will enhance infrastructure for training AI models, supporting innovation and digital transformation across various industries.

What technologies will HUMAIN and NVIDIA focus on?

They will focus on advanced AI, simulation, robotics, and digital twin technologies to boost industry efficiency and sustainability.

How does this partnership align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030?

This collaboration supports economic diversification and digital leadership goals outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative.

What is the significance of the NVIDIA Omniverse platform?

NVIDIA Omniverse will accelerate physical AI development through simulated environments, improving sectors like manufacturing and logistics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAIN, the new full AI value chain subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with NVIDIA, the world leader in AI computing infrastructure, to drive the next wave of artificial intelligence development.





The two organizations will leverage NVIDIA platforms and expertise to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI, GPU cloud computing and digital transformation to drive innovation and growth worldwide.





The partnership underscores HUMAIN’s mission to position Saudi Arabia as an international AI powerhouse — combining cutting-edge infrastructure, frontier AI models, immersive digital platforms and human capital development.







Powering AI Factories of Tomorrow







HUMAIN is making a major investment to build AI factories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts powered by several hundred thousand of NVIDIA’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years. The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.





These hyperscale AI data centers will provide a secure foundational infrastructure for training and deploying sovereign AI models at scale, enabling industries across Saudi Arabia and worldwide to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.







Unlocking the Era of Physical AI With NVIDIA Omniverse







HUMAIN will deploy the



NVIDIA Omniverse™



platform as a multi-tenant system to drive acceleration of the new era of physical AI and robotics through simulation, optimization and operation of physical environments by new human-AI-led solutions. This will allow industries such as manufacturing, logistics and energy to create fully integrated digital twins, boosting efficiency, safety and sustainability while fast-tracking the Kingdom’s journey toward Industry 4.0.







Enabling the Kingdom’s AI Ecosystem Through Workforce Transformation







To support this transformation, HUMAIN and NVIDIA will collaborate on large-scale upskilling and training initiatives, providing thousands of Saudi citizens and developers with hands-on experience in advanced AI, simulation, robotics and digital twin technologies. This effort will contribute to building a robust national AI ecosystem and align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and digital leadership.





“AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realize the bold vision of the Kingdom.”





“We thank NVIDIA for their strategic partnership with the Kingdom. This collaboration with HUMAIN marks a turning point, building the AI factories of the future, unlocking compute and powering the next era of physical AI,” said His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. “This lays the groundwork for a new industrial revolution, anchored in advanced infrastructure, talent and global ambition. This is how Saudi Arabia continues to lead as a partner of choice in shaping the future of AI.”





“Our partnership with NVIDIA is a bold step forward in realizing the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people.”







About NVIDIA









NVIDIA



(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







About HUMAIN









HUMAIN



is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas — next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms, advanced AI models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.





HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.





HUMAIN is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with presence in the USA and Europe; offices opening soon.







For further information, contact:







Corporate Communications





NVIDIA Corporation







press@nvidia.com







Charles Palmer, FTI





charles.palmer@fticonsulting.com





+44 7976 743360





Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits and impact of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; the partnership between NVIDIA and HUMAIN and the impact and benefits thereof; and HUMAIN and NVIDIA building the AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realize the bold vision of the Kingdom are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.