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HUMAIN, Accenture Collaborate To Scale AI Capabilities Across Saudi Arabia

May 20, 2026 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HUMAIN, an AI company, and Accenture plc (ACN), the IT and consulting giant, Wednesday announced that they are collaborating to accelerate the adoption of AI across government entities and enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

Accenture will be a strategic reinvention & AI partner in Saudi Arabia, helping HUMAIN scale its AI capabilities across the Kingdom, the companies said in a statement.

HUMAIN will bring full AI stack including next-generation data centers, high-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms, advanced AI models, and applied AI solutions along with Accenture's capability to design, build, and run AI-driven transformation.

Together, the companies will focus on AI Reinvention Services, Enterprise AI Architecture, Workforce Transformation, Ecosystem Activation, and Digital Trust.

In pre-market activity, ACN shares were trading at $176.05, down 0.40% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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