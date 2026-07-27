Humacyte Wins FDA IND Clearance For First-In-Human Coronary Bypass Trial; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA), a biotechnology company developing bioengineered human tissues, announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the first-in-human clinical study of its Coronary Tissue Engineered Vessel (CTEV) in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).

CABG is a surgical procedure used to restore blood flow to the heart by bypassing blocked or narrowed coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease, one of the leading causes of heart attack and death worldwide.

The current CABG procedure uses autologous blood vessels, primarily the left internal mammary artery or the saphenous vein, to bypass blocked or narrowed coronary arteries.

However, saphenous vein grafts, which are used in 80% to 90% of CABG procedures, have limited long-term patency (blood flow), with about half failing within 10 years, and some patients lacking suitable veins for grafting.

The Phase 2a study is expected to begin in the current quarter and will enroll 10 adult CABG patients. The trial will evaluate the safety and feasibility of using CTEV as a coronary bypass graft. The study will also assess the patency through CTEV for two months after the implant, with up to three years of follow-up.

CTEV is a bioengineered, acellular blood vessel designed as an off-the-shelf vascular conduit that is repopulated by a patient's own cells after implantation. It is intended to provide an alternative when suitable autologous blood vessels are unavailable or of poor quality for bypass surgery.

Prior to the first-in-human Phase 2a trial, CTEV demonstrated sustained patency, host cell recellularization, and vascular remodeling in preclinical CABG models, including a six-month baboon study published in the journal JACC: Basic to Translational Science.

Laura Niklason, Humacyte's Chief Executive Officer, stated that the preclinical findings suggest CTEV could serve as an off-the-shelf alternative to saphenous vein grafts for coronary artery bypass grafting, with the upcoming Phase 2a trial marking its first evaluation in humans.

Humacyte shares are trading up 4.31% at $0.651.

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