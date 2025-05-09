Humacyte, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Humacyte will announce Q1 2025 financial results and provide corporate updates on May 13, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

Humacyte, Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 13, 2025, during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, where management will provide updates on corporate and financial matters. The company, which focuses on developing bioengineered human tissues, has received FDA approval for its acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) for vascular trauma and is involved in late-stage clinical trials for other vascular applications. Additionally, the ATEV has been designated as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy by the FDA and received priority designations from the U.S. Secretary of Defense. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 30 days on Humacyte's investor website.

Humacyte's Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in vascular trauma was approved by the FDA in December 2024, showcasing regulatory progress and validation for their innovative product.

The ATEV has received multiple FDA designations, including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations, indicating strong potential for expedited development and market access.

The company's involvement in late-stage clinical trials for various vascular applications demonstrates a commitment to expanding the therapeutic uses of their technology and addressing significant medical needs.

Humacyte's ATEV received priority designation for vascular trauma treatment from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, underscoring the product's importance in critical care settings and potential government support.

Company's investigational products have not yet received FDA approval for uses beyond the specified indication, which may indicate limited market opportunities and dependence on further regulatory approvals.

Delay in the financial results release could raise concerns about transparency or potential issues within the company's financial management.

As a clinical-stage company, Humacyte's operational success depends on ongoing clinical trials and regulatory processes, which inherently carry risks that could impact future growth and viability.

When will Humacyte release its financial results for Q1 2025?

Humacyte will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 13, 2025.

What time is the Humacyte conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

How can I access the Humacyte webcast?

The webcast will be accessible 15 minutes before the conference call starts and can be found on Humacyte's website.

What is the focus of Humacyte's biotechnology platform?

Humacyte focuses on developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and advanced tissue constructs for various medical applications.

Who should I contact for Humacyte investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Joyce Allaire at LifeSci Advisors LLC at +1-617-435-6602.

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated . LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated . KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO has made 2 purchases buying 20,600 shares for an estimated $40,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DURHAM, N.C., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a corporate and financial update.











Humacyte First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update











May 13, 2025











8:30 AM Eastern Time











1-877-704-4453 (U.S. Investors Dial)





1-201-389-0920 (International Investors Dial)





13753487 (Conference ID)











The webcast should be accessible 15 minutes prior to the conference call’s start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.







About Humacyte







Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received an RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.





For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.







Humacyte Investor Contact:







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors LLC





+1-617-435-6602









jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

















investors@humacyte.com











Humacyte Media Contact:







Rich Luchette





Precision Strategies





+1-202-845-3924









rich@precisionstrategies.com

















media@humacyte.com







