Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) was up +1.18% at $1.71. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 48.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HUMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $3.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.67% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Humacyte, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)

