Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed the latest trading day at $7.85, indicating a -1.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 65.42% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.23, marking a 4.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.