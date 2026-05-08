Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) was down 1.85% at $1.06. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.71%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 77.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.96%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.1, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.23 million, indicating a 136.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $8.83 million, indicating changes of -50% and +333.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Humacyte, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Humacyte, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.