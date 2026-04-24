Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed at $0.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Humacyte, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.1, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 million, up 136.54% from the year-ago period.

HUMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $8.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -50% and +333.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.36% higher. Humacyte, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.