Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed at $0.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.13% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 30.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 1.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.1 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.23 million, indicating a 136.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $8.83 million, demonstrating changes of -50% and +333.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.36% upward. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.