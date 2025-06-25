Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) was down 1.79% at $2.19. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.08% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Humacyte, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and a revenue of $8.77 million, representing changes of +82.86% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Humacyte, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

