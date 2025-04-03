Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed the latest trading day at $1.45, indicating a -0.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

The company's stock has dropped by 53.65% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Humacyte, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.19, indicating a 34.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.48% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Humacyte, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

