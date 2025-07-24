Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.67, moving -2.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 24.66% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.44%.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $8.77 million, indicating changes of +83.81% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Humacyte, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)

