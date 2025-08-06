Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.21, moving -4.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.21%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 2.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.15, showcasing a 44.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $8.77 million, indicating changes of +83.81% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Humacyte, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 144, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

