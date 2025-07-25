Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed at $2.53, marking a -5.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

The stock of company has risen by 20.27% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.15, showcasing a 44.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $8.77 million, representing changes of +83.81% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Humacyte, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

