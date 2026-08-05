Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) ended the recent trading session at $0.73, demonstrating a +2.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.61% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.1, reflecting a 58.33% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.39 million, indicating a 363.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $8.03 million, which would represent changes of -30.77% and +293.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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