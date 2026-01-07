Is Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Humacyte, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 933 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Humacyte, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUMA's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HUMA has gained about 12.4% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 7.6%. This shows that Humacyte, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.

The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Humacyte, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 454 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.6% so far this year, so HUMA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 141-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +3.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Humacyte, Inc. and Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

