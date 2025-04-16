Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed the latest trading day at $1.55, indicating a +0.65% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 50.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.48%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% higher. Humacyte, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

