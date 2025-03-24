Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) ended the recent trading session at $3.32, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.28%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.21% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The upcoming earnings release of Humacyte, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Currently, Humacyte, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

