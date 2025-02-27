Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) reached $3.37, with a -1.75% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.45%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.78%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 24.78% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

The upcoming earnings release of Humacyte, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.24, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Humacyte, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

