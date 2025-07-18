Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) ended the recent trading session at $2.33, demonstrating a -3.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.54% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.15, reflecting a 44.44% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $8.77 million, representing changes of +83.81% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Humacyte, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.