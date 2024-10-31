Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) reached $5.05, with a -1.94% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.