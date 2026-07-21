Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed at $0.67, marking a +2.22% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

The company's stock has dropped by 21.82% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.1, signifying a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.39 million, up 363.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $8.03 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.77% and +293.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Humacyte, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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