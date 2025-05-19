Humacyte, Inc. CEO Laura Niklason to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20, 2025

Humacyte's CEO will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference on May 20, 2025, in New York.

Humacyte, Inc. announced that its Founder, President, and CEO Laura Niklason will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20, 2025, in New York City. The company is known for developing bioengineered human tissues designed for universal implantation to improve patient outcomes. Humacyte's acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV), which received FDA approval in December 2024 for vascular trauma, is involved in late-stage clinical trials for other applications, such as hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease. The ATEV has received multiple designations from the FDA, including RMAT and Fast Track. For more information, interested parties can view the webcast or visit Humacyte's website.

None

None

None

None

None

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated . LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated . KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO has made 2 purchases buying 20,600 shares for an estimated $40,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at commercial scale, today announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.







Event:



H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq







Location:



Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York, NY







Fireside Chat:



Tuesday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. EST







Webcast:





https://journey.ct.events/view/66adb5ff-a0d8-42aa-b1d2-70b2e6d726f1







A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation on the Events & Presentations portion of the Humacyte website.







About Humacyte







Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit



www.Humacyte.com



.





For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.







Humacyte Investor Contact:







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors LLC





+1-617-435-6602









jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

















investors@humacyte.com











Humacyte Media Contact:







Rich Luchette





Precision Strategies





+1-202-845-3924









rich@precisionstrategies.com

















media@humacyte.com







