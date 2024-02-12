Humacyte (HUMA) Up on HAV BLA Priority Tag for Vascular Trauma

Humacyte, Inc. HUMA, a clinical-stage company, announced that the FDA has accepted the biologics license application (BLA) for its proprietary bioengineered tissue, Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), to treat vascular trauma, under Priority Review. A filing designated as a Priority Review reduces the review period by four months. A final decision from the regulatory body is expected on Aug 10, 2024.

The BLA is seeking approval for the HAV in urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma when the synthetic graft is not indicated and autologous vein use is not feasible.

We remind the investors that in May 2023, the FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to the HAV for the same indication.

Humacyte’s stock gained 15.7% in the last trading session as the investors cheered the encouraging regulatory update. In the past year, shares of HUMA have jumped 20.6% against the industry’s 12.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The BLA is based on positive results from the phase II/III V005 clinical study of the HAV, along with real-world evidence from treating wartime injuries in Ukraine under a Humanitarian Aid Program supported by the FDA. The HAV had higher rates of patency (blood flow) and lower rates of amputation and infection compared with historic synthetic graft benchmarks.

The HAV is being developed as a universally implantable vascular replacement that does not require immune suppression and resists infection after implantation.

The off-the-shelf nature of the candidate is expected to have several benefits over the current standard-of-care treatment, which has the potential to save valuable time for surgeons who treat injured patients and reduce complications, thereby improving outcomes.

Besides vascular trauma repair, the company is also currently evaluating the HAV in late-stage clinical studies for multiple other indications, including arteriovenous access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease.

However, it is important to note that the HAV is yet to be approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Humacyte, Inc. Price and Consensus

Humacyte, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Humacyte, Inc. Quote

