Humacyte to host KOL event on he use of ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis

Humacyte (HUMA) will host a virtual KOL event on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET. To register, click here. The event will feature Charles Keith Ozaki, MD, Mohamad Anas Hussain, MD, PhD, and Timmy Lee, MD, MSPH, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet need for improved arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients. During the event, the surgeons will share case studies and highlight the V007 Phase 3 clinical results for Humacyte’s acellular tissue engineered vessel product candidate versus arteriovenous fistula, for hemodialysis access in patients with end-stage kidney disease. The ATEV is an investigational, first-in-class bioengineered human tissue that is designed to be a universally implantable vascular conduit for use in arterial replacement and repair and dialysis access. The ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HUMA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.