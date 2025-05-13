HUMACYTE Earnings Results: $HUMA Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUMACYTE ($HUMA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $520,000, missing estimates of $775,536 by $-255,536.

HUMACYTE Insider Trading Activity

HUMACYTE insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO has made 2 purchases buying 20,600 shares for an estimated $40,341 and 0 sales.

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

HUMACYTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of HUMACYTE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

