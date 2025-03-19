HUMACYTE Earnings Preview: Recent $HUMA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HUMACYTE ($HUMA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $218,575 and earnings of -$0.26 per share.

HUMACYTE Insider Trading Activity

HUMACYTE insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated . MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $20,181

HUMACYTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of HUMACYTE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUMACYTE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

HUMACYTE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUMA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $10.0 on 10/18/2024

