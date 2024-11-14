Humacyte Advances with $15M Direct Offering

Humacyte ( (HUMA) ) has provided an announcement.

Humacyte, Inc. has announced a $15 million registered direct offering, selling common stock and warrants at $5.34 each. This deal, set to close by November 15, 2024, reflects Humacyte’s strategy to raise funds for its innovative bioengineered human tissues. The company is navigating late-stage clinical trials for various vascular applications, showcasing its potential to transform medical treatments. The offering is a key step in Humacyte’s growth, geared towards enhancing its biotech platform’s capabilities.

