Humacyte Adds Nephrology Advisors Ahead Of Dialysis Vessel Commercialization

(RTTNews) - Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of nephrologists Robert Kossmann and Prabir Roy-Chaudhury as advisors to support the planned commercialization of its acellular tissue engineered vessel or ATEV for hemodialysis access.

Kossmann had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America and brings more than two decades of experience in clinical nephrology and dialysis care. Roy-Chaudhury currently serves as Professor of Nephrology and Co-Director of UNC Kidney Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He had served as President of the American Society of Nephrology and an internationally recognised expert in dialysis vascular access.

The advisors will support Humacyte's commercialization strategy by providing expertise in health economics, reimbursement, market access, scientific engagement, and medical education for the planned ATEV launch in dialysis access.

The appointment follows a positive Phase 3 V012 study results in women receiving hemodialysis access. Humacyte has planned supplemental Biologics License Application submission to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2026.

HUMA is currently trading at $0.69, up 0.41%.

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