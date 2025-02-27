$HUMA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUMA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,732,537 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HUMA:
$HUMA Insider Trading Activity
$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADY W DOUGAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,019 shares for an estimated $15,976 and 6 sales selling 2,298,490 shares for an estimated $11,207,231.
- LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 2 purchases buying 3,019 shares for an estimated $15,976 and 6 sales selling 2,298,490 shares for an estimated $11,207,231.
- KATHLEEN SEBELIUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,182 shares for an estimated $28,003.
- MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $20,181
$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,000,268 shares (+235.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,101,353
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 1,279,839 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,463,186
- UBS GROUP AG added 937,539 shares (+509.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,734,571
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 846,070 shares (+2795.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,272,653
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 760,738 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,841,726
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 600,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,265,632
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 543,995 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,747,174
