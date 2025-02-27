$HUMA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUMA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,732,537 of trading volume.

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUMA:

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,019 shares for an estimated $15,976 and 6 sales selling 2,298,490 shares for an estimated $11,207,231 .

LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 2 purchases buying 3,019 shares for an estimated $15,976 and 6 sales selling 2,298,490 shares for an estimated $11,207,231 .

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,182 shares for an estimated $28,003 .

. MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $20,181

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

