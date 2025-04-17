$HUMA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUMA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,285,323 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HUMA:
$HUMA Insider Trading Activity
$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799.
- LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799.
- KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000
- MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO has made 2 purchases buying 20,600 shares for an estimated $40,341 and 0 sales.
- DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600
- SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625
- WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999
- CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740
$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 2,000,268 shares (+235.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,101,353
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 1,279,839 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,463,186
- UBS GROUP AG added 937,539 shares (+509.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,734,571
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 846,070 shares (+2795.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,272,653
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 760,738 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,841,726
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 543,995 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,747,174
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 535,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,701,750
$HUMA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024
