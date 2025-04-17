$HUMA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUMA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,285,323 of trading volume.

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUMA:

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799 .

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO has made 2 purchases buying 20,600 shares for an estimated $40,341 and 0 sales.

DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

