$HUMA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUMA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,985,055 of trading volume.

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUMA:

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,160

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

