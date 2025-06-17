$HUM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $267,535,312 of trading volume.

$HUM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUM:

$HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A. RECHTIN (President & CEO) purchased 6,530 shares for an estimated $1,496,983

TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $HUM stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HUM Government Contracts

We have seen $52,033,816 of award payments to $HUM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$HUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 04/29.

on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/30, 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $HUM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.