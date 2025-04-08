$HUM stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUM stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $566,139,122 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HUM:
$HUM Insider Trading Activity
$HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925
$HUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of $HUM stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 5,264,045 shares (+106.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,335,540,856
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,020,721 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,677,124
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,751,857 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,463,639
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,103,132 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,875,619
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 893,637 shares (+435.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,724,643
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. added 827,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,975,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 789,227 shares (+152.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,234,782
$HUM Government Contracts
We have seen $52,539,282 of award payments to $HUM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXERCISE BASE YEAR THREE (3): $26,289,651
- OPTION YEAR 2 ORDER, NEW BRAUNFELS, TX COMMUNITY BASED OUTPATIENT CLINIC (CBOC) SERVICES: $6,094,973
- COOKEVILLE AND HARRIMAN CBOC SERVICES - EXERCISE OPTION PERIOD 2: $5,875,698
- OPTION YEAR 2 TASK ORDER - NORTHEAST SAN ANTONIO, TX COMMUNITY BASED OUTPATIENT CLINIC SERVICES.: $4,698,897
- COOKEVILLE AND HARRIMAN CBOC SERVICES - EXERCISE OPTION PERIOD 2: $2,687,577
$HUM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$HUM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/11/2024
