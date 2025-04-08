$HUM stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUM stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $566,139,122 of trading volume.

$HUM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUM:

$HUM insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925

$HUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of $HUM stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUM Government Contracts

We have seen $52,539,282 of award payments to $HUM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HUM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/11/2024

