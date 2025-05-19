Markets
HUM

HUM Selling Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

May 19, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 14, Humana Inc.'s CEO, James A. Rechtin, invested $1,496,983.56 into 6,530 shares of HUM, for a cost per share of $229.25. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Rechtin, with shares changing hands as low as $228.00 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Humana Inc. Chart

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $212.45 per share, with $406.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $243.00. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HUM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/14/2025 James A. Rechtin President & CEO 6,530 $229.25 $1,496,983.56

The current annualized dividend paid by Humana Inc. is $3.54/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/27/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HUM, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

HUM+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NIIT
 GGAA YTD Return
 RCFA YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NIIT-> GGAA YTD Return-> RCFA YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.