HUM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $273.21, changing hands as high as $276.43 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $225.65 per share, with $355.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.