HUM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $487.60, changing hands as low as $480.26 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $378.91 per share, with $571.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $482.16. The HUM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

