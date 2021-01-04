Oil
Hulu's live TV service to host more of ViacomCBS networks

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Media giant ViacomCBS Inc said on Monday it has entered an agreement with Hulu to add 14 more networks, including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon, to the streaming service provider's paid live TV platform.

The Hulu + Live TV platform already hosts ViacomCBS' CBS Broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network and Pop TV channels.

Hulu + Live TV platform is priced at $64.99 a month, with access to over 65 Live and on-demand TV channels. ViacomCBS's paid subscription service, Showtime, is also a part of the platform.

The financial terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

