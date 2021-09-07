Hulu To Charge More For On-Demand Plans From October 8

(RTTNews) - Online streaming platform Hulu on Tuesday said that it would be raising the prices of its on-demand plans. This comes after Hulu's related services Disney+ and ESPN+ hiked their prices by $1. The new charges for all the services will kick in from October 8 for current as well new subscribers.

The platform's ad-supported plan, which is one of its most popular ones, will cost $6.99 per month, as per the revised prices. The ad-free plan would be available at $11.99. The new charges have not been applied on Disney's package or live TV plans. The Disney package, inclusive of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu is now available at $13.99 per month.

In a bid to attract new subscribers, online streaming platforms had earlier cut down their prices so that they could increase the number of people watching. Later on as the new subscriber numbers started increasing, the company began raising the prices to showcase exclusive movies and films.

Earlier in 2021, Disney had raised its prices by $1 per month to $6.99 after the online platform signed on many new sports rights deals. In March this year, the company had also hiked the price of Disney+ by a dollar to $7.99 per month, the first increase since the debut of the streaming platform.

In its third quarter earnings report, Disney said that it had nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. These include 42.8 million paid Hulu subscribers and 39.1 million those subscribe to the on-demand service, excluding live TV.

