Hulu + Live TV Bundle Now $49.99/month for 3 Months (includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus)

September 15, 2023 — 06:30 am EDT

Is paying for both cable and streaming hurting your budget? With Hulu’s Live TV Bundle, you can get the best of both worlds — and save some cash. For a limited time, you can save an additional $20 a month when signing up for the Hulu + Live TV bundle, which currently costs $49.99 per month for 3 months. Typically the price for the bundle is $69.99 a month and will be increasing to $76.99 later this year. 

In addition to Hulu, you'll also get access to both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as live and on-demand TV from over 90 channels. To take advantage of this offer, you must sign up by October 11. There are no hidden fees or equipment rentals, and you'll be able to record live TV with unlimited DVR

You can also save on streaming by taking advantage of 50% off a Paramount Plus annual subscription (ends September 20) or by signing up for Disney Plus with Ads for only $1.99/Month for 3 Months (ends September 20).

Hulu + Live TV deal ends Oct. 11
Hulu + Live TV bundle (includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) for $49.99 per month for 3 months. Sign up by Oct. 11.View Deal

This deal comes right before both Hulu and Disney Plus hike prices later this year, on October 12. Here’s a further look at Hulu’s pricing: 

Hulu (With Ads): $7.99/month (or $79.99/year)

Hulu (No Ads): $14.99/month 

  •  Starting October 12, 2023 the price of this plan will increase to $17.99/month. 

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $69.99/month. Limited-time offer $49.99 per month for 3 months (exp. October 11).

  •  Starting October 12, 2023 the price of this plan will increase to $76.99/month. 

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $82.99/month

  •  Starting October 12, 2023 the price of this plan will increase to $89.99/month.  

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $74.99/month

  • Starting October 12, 2023 the price of this plan will increase to $81.99/month.

Live TV Only: $68.99/month.

  • Starting October 12, 2023 the price of this plan will increase to $75.99/month.

