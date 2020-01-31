US Markets

Hulu CEO Randy Freer steps down

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Walt Disney Co said Hulu Chief Executive Officer Randy Freer was stepping down on Friday, as Disney intergrates Hulu's operations with its direct to consumer and international business.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said Hulu Chief Executive Officer Randy Freer was stepping down on Friday, as Disney intergrates Hulu's operations with its direct to consumer and international business. Earlier last year, Disney had said it would take full control of the Hulu service in a deal with Comcast Corp , as it vies for a bigger piece of the global video streaming market dominated by companies such as Netflix Inc.[nL4N22Q3S4] Disney launched its own streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12 and reached 10 million sign-ups on its first day. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: DISNEY HULU/CEO (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular