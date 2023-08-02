Hulic Reit (TYO:3295) Price Target Decreased by 5.09% to 167,484.00

The average one-year price target for Hulic Reit (TYO:3295) has been revised to 167,484.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 176,460.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156,550.00 to a high of 178,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.51% from the latest reported closing price of 165,000.00 / share.

Hulic Reit Maintains 4.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hulic Reit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3295 is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.48% to 107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3295 by 2.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3295 by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3295 by 15.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 6K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3295 by 0.91% over the last quarter.

