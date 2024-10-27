News & Insights

Hulic Co. Boosts Profit Forecast and Dividend Plan

October 27, 2024 — 10:52 pm EDT

Hulic Co (JP:3003) has released an update.

Hulic Co. has revised its annual performance forecast for FY2024, highlighting an upward revision in various profit metrics due to strategic property sales. The company anticipates record-high profits and plans to increase its annual dividend to 54 yen per share, reflecting a commitment to strong shareholder returns.

