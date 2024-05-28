News & Insights

Stocks

Huize Holding Reports Strong Growth and Profitability

May 28, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huize Holding (HUIZ) has released an update.

Huize Holding Limited has reported a significant increase in first-year premiums, which more than doubled sequentially and grew by 29.7% year-over-year, indicating strong business growth. Operating expenses saw a substantial decrease, contributing to the company’s sixth consecutive profitable quarter, while the firm also expanded its international presence, particularly in the Hong Kong market. Despite a decrease in renewal premiums, the company’s focus on AI-powered solutions and diverse product offerings has positioned it well for continued growth within the insurance technology sector.

For further insights into HUIZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUIZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.