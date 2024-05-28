Huize Holding Reports Strong Growth and Profitability

Huize Holding (HUIZ) has released an update.

Huize Holding Limited has reported a significant increase in first-year premiums, which more than doubled sequentially and grew by 29.7% year-over-year, indicating strong business growth. Operating expenses saw a substantial decrease, contributing to the company’s sixth consecutive profitable quarter, while the firm also expanded its international presence, particularly in the Hong Kong market. Despite a decrease in renewal premiums, the company’s focus on AI-powered solutions and diverse product offerings has positioned it well for continued growth within the insurance technology sector.

