Huize Holding Ltd (ADR) trading halted, news pending

19:50 EST Huize (HUIZ) Holding Ltd (ADR) trading halted, news pending
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HUIZ:
- Huize Holding Announces ADS Ratio Change on Nasdaq
- Huize Holding to Host Shareholder Forum in Hong Kong
- Poni Insurtech, Global Care launch health insurance comparison platform
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.