Huize Holding Ltd - ADR (HUIZ) Price Target Increased by 16.02% to 2.14

The average one-year price target for Huize Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has been revised to 2.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.02% from the prior estimate of 1.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.82 to a high of 2.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huize Holding Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUIZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.97% to 62K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 176.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUIZ by 58.77% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Huize Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huize Holding Limited operates as an online insurance products and services platform in China. The Company focuses on life and health, property, and casualty insurance products. Huize Holding serves customers in China.

