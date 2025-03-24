News & Insights

Huize Holding Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Achieving Record Highs in Insurance Premiums

March 24, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

Huize Holding Limited reported record insurance premiums and robust growth in international markets for 2024, despite quarterly losses.

Huize Holding Limited recently released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing record-high insurance premiums and growth in various operational metrics. Gross written premiums (GWP) reached RMB6,158.6 million, up from RMB5,800.9 million in 2023, with first-year premiums (FYP) also hitting an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. The company's international business revenue increased to RMB228.7 million, contributing 18% of total revenue and aiming for 30% by 2026 through expansion into markets like Singapore and the Philippines. The company reported challenges in the fourth quarter, suffering a net loss of RMB2.9 million compared to a net profit of RMB18.0 million in Q4 2023. Despite this, Huize maintained a solid operating revenue increase of 21.2% and highlighted its advancements in artificial intelligence integration to enhance customer experience and support growth.

  • Record-high gross written premiums (GWP) of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year 2024, marking a 6.2% increase from 2023, demonstrating robust growth in the company's core business.
  • First year premiums (FYP) also reached an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million, a 30.5% increase year-over-year, indicating strong demand for the company's savings products.
  • The cumulative number of insurance clients served surpassed 10 million, reaching 10.6 million, highlighting the company’s expanding customer base and market penetration.
  • Revenue from international operations grew to RMB228.7 million with international revenue contribution reaching 18%, on track to meet the goal of 30% by 2026, establishing international markets as a key growth driver.

  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB2.9 million in Q4 2024, compared to a profit of RMB18.0 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.
  • Renewal premiums decreased by 41.3% year-over-year in Q4 2024, which may signal challenges in customer retention and ongoing revenue generation.
  • Overall cash and cash equivalents decreased to RMB233.2 million as of December 31, 2024, down from RMB249.3 million in the previous year, suggesting potential liquidity concerns.

$HUIZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $HUIZ stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Full Year 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights





  • Record-high insurance premiums:

    Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached a record high of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB5,800.9 million for 2023. First year premiums (“FYP”) also hit an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million in 2024, up 30.5% year-over-year, primarily fueled by robust demand for our long-term savings products, our solid omnichannel distribution capabilities, and our proactive expansion into international businesses.



  • International businesses as new growth driver:

    Total revenue of our international businesses grew to RMB228.7 million in 2024. International revenue contribution reached 18% for the year ended 2024, on track in achieving our 30% target by 2026.



  • The cumulative number of insurance clients served

    passed a significant milestone of 10 million and reached 10.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Huize cooperated with 139

    insurer partners

    in mainland China and internationally, including 80 life and health insurance companies and 59 property and casualty insurance companies, as of December 31, 2024.


  • As of December 31, 2024,

    cash and cash equivalents

    were RMB233.2 million (US$31.9 million).



Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We are pleased to report another year of resilient business results in 2024, achieving record highs in both total GWP and FYP, reaching RMB6.2 billion and RMB3.4 billion, respectively. This marks our second consecutive year of non-GAAP profitability. These results reflect our ability to navigate an evolving regulatory environment in China, innovate with high-value products, and successfully execute our international expansion strategy.



“Our focus on serving high-quality, mass-affluent customers continues to deliver strong results. In 2024, the average FYP ticket size for savings products surged by 39.1% year-over-year to over RMB75,000. Additionally, our 13

th

- and 25

th

-month persistency ratios for long-term life and health insurance products remained industry-leading, consistently exceeding 95% throughout the year. These metrics reflect the loyalty and trust of our high-quality customer base.



“Poni Insurtech, our international arm, has become a cornerstone of our growth strategy, delivering exceptional results in 2024. Revenue from international operations accounts for 18% of our total revenue. This success reflects our efforts to capture market share in the international market as well as the seamless integration of Global Care, a leading Vietnam-based insurtech company we acquired in September 2024. Looking ahead, we are making steady progress toward entering two new markets—Singapore and the Philippines—within the next 12 months. These strategic initiatives will position us to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities across Southeast Asia and we are on track to materialize the international revenue contribution target of 30% by 2026.



“The integration of our proprietary AI solutions across our operations has also been a key driver for efficiency and growth. Notably, we played a pioneering role in AI integration in the insurtech space by integrating DeepSeek into our Huize App, enabling us to deliver real-time, personalized, and data-driven recommendations. This advancement enhances the customer experience and supports the scalability of our growing customer base.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results





GWP and operating revenue




GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,043.0 million (US$142.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 16.2% from RMB1,245.3 million in the same period of 2023. Within GWP facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2024, FYP accounted for RMB557.9 million (or 53.5% of total GWP), an increase of 33.3% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB485.1 million (or 46.5% of total GWP), a decrease of 41.3% year-over-year.



Operating revenue was RMB286.0 million (US$39.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 21.2% from RMB236.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated.





Operating costs




Operating costs were RMB186.8 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 37.0% from RMB136.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.





Operating expenses




Selling expenses were RMB58.1 million (US$8.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.0% from RMB41.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.



General and administrative expenses were RMB42.3 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 55.1% from RMB27.3 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.



Research and development expenses were RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.8% from RMB17.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in third-party development cost.





Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period




Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB18.0 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB16.4 million in the same period of 2023.




Full Year 2024 Financial Results





GWP and operating revenue




GWP facilitated was RMB6,158.6 million (US$843.7 million) in 2024, an increase of 6.2% from RMB5,800.9 million in 2024. Of the GWP facilitated in 2024, FYP accounted for RMB3,421.0 million (or 55.5% of total GWP), an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB2,737.6 million (or 44.5% of total GWP), a decrease of 13.9% year-over-year.



Operating revenue was RMB1,248.9 million (US$171.1 million) in 2024, an increase of 4.5% from RMB1,195.6 million in 2023. The increase in operating revenue was primarily driven by the increase in the FYP facilitated.





Operating costs




Operating costs were RMB868.3 million (US$119.0 million) in 2024, an increase of 15.9% from RMB749.0 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.





Operating expenses




Selling expenses were RMB192.4 million (US$26.4 million) in 2024, a decrease of 5.8% from RMB204.3 million in 2023, which was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employment benefits and rental and utilities expenses.



General and administrative expenses were RMB146.8 million (US$20.1 million) in 2024, an increase of 22.9% from RMB119.4 million in 2023. The increase was partly related to an increase in rental and utilities expenses.



Research and development expenses were RMB62.4 million (US$8.5 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.2% from RMB71.8 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.





Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the year




Net loss attributable to common shareholders in 2024 was RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million), compared to a net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB70.2 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders in 2024 was RMB8.4 million (US$1.1 million), compared to a non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB72.3 million in 2023.





Cash and cash equivalents




As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB233.2 million (US$31.9 million), compared to RMB249.3 million as of December 31, 2023.




Conference Call



The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 24, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, March 24, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:



Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call


Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIff2f67b8a24a43ce9c629fd34a76678d



All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at

http://ir.huize.com

.




About Huize Holding Limited



Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.



Poni Insurtech Pte. Ltd. (“Poni Insurtech”) is the international arm of Huize. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni Insurtech is committed to building a pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. Featuring a presence in regional hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong (China), Poni Insurtech has made its debut in Vietnam in 2024, with plans to expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines. Through its consumer facing apps and cloud-based API solutions, Poni Insurtech provides consumers with simple, affordable, and customized insurance solutions, empowers insurers with quick and hassle-free digitalization solutions to efficiently reach mass affluent consumers, and creates new revenue opportunities for partnering e-commerce platforms, merchants, and independent collaborators and agents. Poni Insurtech aims to reshape the insurance landscape by driving greater efficiency, accessibility, and value across the entire ecosystem.



For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (

https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited

), X(

https://x.com/huizeholding

) and Webull(

https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz

).




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement



In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.



We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.



This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.



The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.




Exchange Rate Information



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.



Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




For investor and media inquiries, please contact:




Investor Relations



Kenny Lo


Investor Relations Manager



investor@huize.com




Media Relations




mediacenter@huize.com




Christensen Advisory



In China


Ms. Dee Wang


Phone: +86-10-5900-1548


Email:

dee.wang@christensencomms.com



In U.S.


Ms. Linda Bergkamp


Phone: +1-480-614-3004


Email:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


Huize Holding Limited




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)










As of December 31


As of December 31




2023


2024




RMB


RMB


USD


Assets







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

249,258


233,207


31,949

Restricted cash

42,307


61,708


8,454

Short-term investments

8,879


5,000


685

Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

41,481


71,085


9,739

Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment

178,294


157,080


21,520

Insurance premium receivables

927


1,763


242

Amounts due from related parties

383


995


136

Deferred costs

6,147


-


-

Prepaid expense and other receivables

78,784


68,171


9,339


Total current assets

606,460


599,009


82,064









Non-current assets






Restricted cash

29,687


29,883


4,094

Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

12,495


28,435


3,896

Property, plant and equipment, net

54,107


47,083


6,450

Intangible assets, net

50,743


68,840


9,431

Long-term investments

76,688


66,716


9,140

Operating lease right-of-use assets

115,946


20,715


2,838

Goodwill

461


14,536


1,991

Other assets

419


8,981


1,232


Total non-current assets

340,546


285,189


39,072


Total assets

947,006


884,198


121,136









Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

30,000


50,000


6,850

Accounts payable

211,905


202,054


27,681

Insurance premium payables

37,514


56,042


7,678

Contract liabilities

2,728


-


-

Other payables and accrued expenses

34,850


44,434


6,087

Payroll and welfare payable

56,207


41,005


5,618

Income taxes payable

2,440


2,575


353

Operating lease liabilities

16,949


16,743


2,294

Amount due to related parties

2,451


2,495


342


Total current liabilities

395,044


415,348


56,903









Non-current liabilities






Deferred tax liabilities

12,048


14,875


2,038

Operating lease liabilities

129,299


24,082


3,299

Payroll and welfare payable

200


649


89


Total non-current liabilities

141,547


39,606


5,426


Total liabilities

536,591


454,954


62,329









Shareholders’ equity






Class A common shares

62


63


9

Class B common shares

10


10


1

Treasury stock

(28,580
)

(29,513
)

(4,043
)

Additional paid-in capital

905,958


909,930


124,660

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,060
)

(12,864
)

(1,762
)

Accumulated deficits

(458,237
)

(458,886
)

(62,867
)


Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders

405,153


408,740


55,998

Non-controlling interests

5,262


20,504


2,809


Total shareholders’ equity

410,415


429,244


58,807


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

947,006


884,198


121,136





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Huize Holding Limited




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)



(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)









For the Three Months Ended December 31,


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD


Operating revenue












Brokerage income

221,504


258,982


35,480


1,144,533


1,193,827


163,554

Other income

14,503


26,971


3,695


51,019


55,087


7,547


Total operating revenue

236,007


285,953


39,175


1,195,552


1,248,914


171,101


Operating costs and expenses












Cost of revenue

(132,006
)

(185,370
)

(25,396
)

(729,068
)

(855,496
)

(117,202
)

Other cost

(4,275
)

(1,390
)

(190
)

(19,938
)

(12,790
)

(1,753
)


Total operating costs

(136,281
)

(186,760
)

(25,586
)

(749,006
)

(868,286
)

(118,955
)

Selling expenses

(41,510
)

(58,120
)

(7,962
)

(204,261
)

(192,425
)

(26,362
)

General and administrative expenses

(27,301
)

(42,342
)

(5,801
)

(119,404
)

(146,769
)

(20,107
)

Research and development expenses

(17,222
)

(15,887
)

(2,177
)

(71,842
)

(62,391
)

(8,548
)


Total operating costs and expenses

(222,314
)

(303,109
)

(41,526
)

(1,144,513
)

(1,269,871
)

(173,972
)


Operating profit/(loss)

13,693


(17,156
)

(2,351
)

51,039


(20,957
)

(2,871
)















Other income/(expenses)












Interest income/(expenses)

492


779


107


2,789


4,139


567

Unrealized exchange (loss)/income

(127
)

(414
)

(57
)

(436
)

(684
)

(94
)

Investment income/(loss)

(728
)

1,721


236


(1,656
)

(511
)

(70
)

Others, net

4,090


10,267


1,407


18,401


17,179


2,354


Profit/(loss) before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee

17,420


(4,803
)

(658
)

70,137


(834
)

(114
)

Income tax expense

-


(135
)

(18
)

-


(135
)

(18
)

Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee

52


1,318


181


417


1,535


210


Net profit/(loss)

17,472


(3,620
)

(495
)

70,554


566


78















Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(515
)

(759
)

(103
)

366


1,215


167


Net (loss)/profit attributable to Huize Holding Limited

17,987


(2,861
)

(392
)

70,188


(649
)

(89
)















Net profit/(loss)

17,472


(3,620
)

(495
)

70,554


566


78

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(4,854
)

2,554


350


3,635


1,196


164


Comprehensive (loss)/profit

12,618


(1,066
)

(145
)

74,189


1,762


242


Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests

(515
)

(759
)

(103
)

366


1,215


167


Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Huize Holding Limited

13,133


(307
)

(42
)

73,823


547


75















Weighted average number


of common shares used in


computing net profit per share












Basic and diluted

991,808,483


1,008,857,623


1,008,857,623


1,000,940,698


997,172,042


997,172,042


Net profit/ (loss) per share


attributable to common


shareholders












Basic and diluted

0.02


(0.00
)

(0.00
)

0.07


(0.00
)

(0.00
)


































































































































Huize Holding Limited




Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)









For the Three Months Ended December 31,


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD


Net profit attributable to common shareholders

17,987


(2,861
)

(392
)

70,188

(649
)

(89
)

Share-based compensation expenses

(1,600
)

1,536


210


2,109

9,021


1,236


Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders

16,387


(1,325
)

(182
)

72,297

8,372


1,147





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

