Huize Holding Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Achieving Record Highs in Insurance Premiums

Huize Holding Limited reported record insurance premiums and robust growth in international markets for 2024, despite quarterly losses.
Huize Holding Limited recently released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing record-high insurance premiums and growth in various operational metrics. Gross written premiums (GWP) reached RMB6,158.6 million, up from RMB5,800.9 million in 2023, with first-year premiums (FYP) also hitting an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. The company's international business revenue increased to RMB228.7 million, contributing 18% of total revenue and aiming for 30% by 2026 through expansion into markets like Singapore and the Philippines. The company reported challenges in the fourth quarter, suffering a net loss of RMB2.9 million compared to a net profit of RMB18.0 million in Q4 2023. Despite this, Huize maintained a solid operating revenue increase of 21.2% and highlighted its advancements in artificial intelligence integration to enhance customer experience and support growth.
Potential Positives
- Record-high gross written premiums (GWP) of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year 2024, marking a 6.2% increase from 2023, demonstrating robust growth in the company's core business.
- First year premiums (FYP) also reached an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million, a 30.5% increase year-over-year, indicating strong demand for the company's savings products.
- The cumulative number of insurance clients served surpassed 10 million, reaching 10.6 million, highlighting the company’s expanding customer base and market penetration.
- Revenue from international operations grew to RMB228.7 million with international revenue contribution reaching 18%, on track to meet the goal of 30% by 2026, establishing international markets as a key growth driver.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB2.9 million in Q4 2024, compared to a profit of RMB18.0 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.
- Renewal premiums decreased by 41.3% year-over-year in Q4 2024, which may signal challenges in customer retention and ongoing revenue generation.
- Overall cash and cash equivalents decreased to RMB233.2 million as of December 31, 2024, down from RMB249.3 million in the previous year, suggesting potential liquidity concerns.
FAQ
What were Huize's gross written premiums for 2024?
Huize's gross written premiums reached a record high of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year of 2024.
How much did Huize's international businesses contribute to revenue?
International businesses contributed RMB228.7 million, accounting for 18% of total revenue in 2024.
What factors drove the increase in first year premiums?
The increase in first year premiums was primarily driven by demand for long-term savings products and omnichannel distribution capabilities.
What was Huize's net profit status in 2024?
Huize reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of RMB0.6 million for the full year 2024.
When will Huize hold itsearnings conference call
Huize'searnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on March 24, 2025.
SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights
Record-high insurance premiums:
Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached a record high of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB5,800.9 million for 2023. First year premiums (“FYP”) also hit an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million in 2024, up 30.5% year-over-year, primarily fueled by robust demand for our long-term savings products, our solid omnichannel distribution capabilities, and our proactive expansion into international businesses.
International businesses as new growth driver:
Total revenue of our international businesses grew to RMB228.7 million in 2024. International revenue contribution reached 18% for the year ended 2024, on track in achieving our 30% target by 2026.
The cumulative number of insurance clients served
passed a significant milestone of 10 million and reached 10.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Huize cooperated with 139
insurer partners
in mainland China and internationally, including 80 life and health insurance companies and 59 property and casualty insurance companies, as of December 31, 2024.
As of December 31, 2024,
cash and cash equivalents
were RMB233.2 million (US$31.9 million).
Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We are pleased to report another year of resilient business results in 2024, achieving record highs in both total GWP and FYP, reaching RMB6.2 billion and RMB3.4 billion, respectively. This marks our second consecutive year of non-GAAP profitability. These results reflect our ability to navigate an evolving regulatory environment in China, innovate with high-value products, and successfully execute our international expansion strategy.
“Our focus on serving high-quality, mass-affluent customers continues to deliver strong results. In 2024, the average FYP ticket size for savings products surged by 39.1% year-over-year to over RMB75,000. Additionally, our 13
th
- and 25
th
-month persistency ratios for long-term life and health insurance products remained industry-leading, consistently exceeding 95% throughout the year. These metrics reflect the loyalty and trust of our high-quality customer base.
“Poni Insurtech, our international arm, has become a cornerstone of our growth strategy, delivering exceptional results in 2024. Revenue from international operations accounts for 18% of our total revenue. This success reflects our efforts to capture market share in the international market as well as the seamless integration of Global Care, a leading Vietnam-based insurtech company we acquired in September 2024. Looking ahead, we are making steady progress toward entering two new markets—Singapore and the Philippines—within the next 12 months. These strategic initiatives will position us to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities across Southeast Asia and we are on track to materialize the international revenue contribution target of 30% by 2026.
“The integration of our proprietary AI solutions across our operations has also been a key driver for efficiency and growth. Notably, we played a pioneering role in AI integration in the insurtech space by integrating DeepSeek into our Huize App, enabling us to deliver real-time, personalized, and data-driven recommendations. This advancement enhances the customer experience and supports the scalability of our growing customer base.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
GWP and operating revenue
GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,043.0 million (US$142.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 16.2% from RMB1,245.3 million in the same period of 2023. Within GWP facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2024, FYP accounted for RMB557.9 million (or 53.5% of total GWP), an increase of 33.3% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB485.1 million (or 46.5% of total GWP), a decrease of 41.3% year-over-year.
Operating revenue was RMB286.0 million (US$39.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 21.2% from RMB236.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated.
Operating costs
Operating costs were RMB186.8 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 37.0% from RMB136.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.
Operating expenses
Selling expenses were RMB58.1 million (US$8.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.0% from RMB41.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.
General and administrative expenses were RMB42.3 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 55.1% from RMB27.3 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.
Research and development expenses were RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.8% from RMB17.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in third-party development cost.
Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB18.0 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB16.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
GWP and operating revenue
GWP facilitated was RMB6,158.6 million (US$843.7 million) in 2024, an increase of 6.2% from RMB5,800.9 million in 2024. Of the GWP facilitated in 2024, FYP accounted for RMB3,421.0 million (or 55.5% of total GWP), an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB2,737.6 million (or 44.5% of total GWP), a decrease of 13.9% year-over-year.
Operating revenue was RMB1,248.9 million (US$171.1 million) in 2024, an increase of 4.5% from RMB1,195.6 million in 2023. The increase in operating revenue was primarily driven by the increase in the FYP facilitated.
Operating costs
Operating costs were RMB868.3 million (US$119.0 million) in 2024, an increase of 15.9% from RMB749.0 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.
Operating expenses
Selling expenses were RMB192.4 million (US$26.4 million) in 2024, a decrease of 5.8% from RMB204.3 million in 2023, which was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employment benefits and rental and utilities expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB146.8 million (US$20.1 million) in 2024, an increase of 22.9% from RMB119.4 million in 2023. The increase was partly related to an increase in rental and utilities expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB62.4 million (US$8.5 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.2% from RMB71.8 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.
Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the year
Net loss attributable to common shareholders in 2024 was RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million), compared to a net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB70.2 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders in 2024 was RMB8.4 million (US$1.1 million), compared to a non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB72.3 million in 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents
As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB233.2 million (US$31.9 million), compared to RMB249.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
Conference Call
The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 24, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, March 24, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIff2f67b8a24a43ce9c629fd34a76678d
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
http://ir.huize.com
.
About Huize Holding Limited
Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.
Poni Insurtech Pte. Ltd. (“Poni Insurtech”) is the international arm of Huize. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni Insurtech is committed to building a pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. Featuring a presence in regional hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong (China), Poni Insurtech has made its debut in Vietnam in 2024, with plans to expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines. Through its consumer facing apps and cloud-based API solutions, Poni Insurtech provides consumers with simple, affordable, and customized insurance solutions, empowers insurers with quick and hassle-free digitalization solutions to efficiently reach mass affluent consumers, and creates new revenue opportunities for partnering e-commerce platforms, merchants, and independent collaborators and agents. Poni Insurtech aims to reshape the insurance landscape by driving greater efficiency, accessibility, and value across the entire ecosystem.
For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (
https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited
), X(
https://x.com/huizeholding
) and Webull(
https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz
).
Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31
As of December 31
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
249,258
233,207
31,949
Restricted cash
42,307
61,708
8,454
Short-term investments
8,879
5,000
685
Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
41,481
71,085
9,739
Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment
178,294
157,080
21,520
Insurance premium receivables
927
1,763
242
Amounts due from related parties
383
995
136
Deferred costs
6,147
-
-
Prepaid expense and other receivables
78,784
68,171
9,339
Total current assets
606,460
599,009
82,064
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
29,687
29,883
4,094
Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
12,495
28,435
3,896
Property, plant and equipment, net
54,107
47,083
6,450
Intangible assets, net
50,743
68,840
9,431
Long-term investments
76,688
66,716
9,140
Operating lease right-of-use assets
115,946
20,715
2,838
Goodwill
461
14,536
1,991
Other assets
419
8,981
1,232
Total non-current assets
340,546
285,189
39,072
Total assets
947,006
884,198
121,136
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
30,000
50,000
6,850
Accounts payable
211,905
202,054
27,681
Insurance premium payables
37,514
56,042
7,678
Contract liabilities
2,728
-
-
Other payables and accrued expenses
34,850
44,434
6,087
Payroll and welfare payable
56,207
41,005
5,618
Income taxes payable
2,440
2,575
353
Operating lease liabilities
16,949
16,743
2,294
Amount due to related parties
2,451
2,495
342
Total current liabilities
395,044
415,348
56,903
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
12,048
14,875
2,038
Operating lease liabilities
129,299
24,082
3,299
Payroll and welfare payable
200
649
89
Total non-current liabilities
141,547
39,606
5,426
Total liabilities
536,591
454,954
62,329
Shareholders’ equity
Class A common shares
62
63
9
Class B common shares
10
10
1
Treasury stock
(28,580
)
(29,513
)
(4,043
)
Additional paid-in capital
905,958
909,930
124,660
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,060
)
(12,864
)
(1,762
)
Accumulated deficits
(458,237
)
(458,886
)
(62,867
)
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders
405,153
408,740
55,998
Non-controlling interests
5,262
20,504
2,809
Total shareholders’ equity
410,415
429,244
58,807
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
947,006
884,198
121,136
Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating revenue
Brokerage income
221,504
258,982
35,480
1,144,533
1,193,827
163,554
Other income
14,503
26,971
3,695
51,019
55,087
7,547
Total operating revenue
236,007
285,953
39,175
1,195,552
1,248,914
171,101
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of revenue
(132,006
)
(185,370
)
(25,396
)
(729,068
)
(855,496
)
(117,202
)
Other cost
(4,275
)
(1,390
)
(190
)
(19,938
)
(12,790
)
(1,753
)
Total operating costs
(136,281
)
(186,760
)
(25,586
)
(749,006
)
(868,286
)
(118,955
)
Selling expenses
(41,510
)
(58,120
)
(7,962
)
(204,261
)
(192,425
)
(26,362
)
General and administrative expenses
(27,301
)
(42,342
)
(5,801
)
(119,404
)
(146,769
)
(20,107
)
Research and development expenses
(17,222
)
(15,887
)
(2,177
)
(71,842
)
(62,391
)
(8,548
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(222,314
)
(303,109
)
(41,526
)
(1,144,513
)
(1,269,871
)
(173,972
)
Operating profit/(loss)
13,693
(17,156
)
(2,351
)
51,039
(20,957
)
(2,871
)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest income/(expenses)
492
779
107
2,789
4,139
567
Unrealized exchange (loss)/income
(127
)
(414
)
(57
)
(436
)
(684
)
(94
)
Investment income/(loss)
(728
)
1,721
236
(1,656
)
(511
)
(70
)
Others, net
4,090
10,267
1,407
18,401
17,179
2,354
Profit/(loss) before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee
17,420
(4,803
)
(658
)
70,137
(834
)
(114
)
Income tax expense
-
(135
)
(18
)
-
(135
)
(18
)
Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee
52
1,318
181
417
1,535
210
Net profit/(loss)
17,472
(3,620
)
(495
)
70,554
566
78
Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(515
)
(759
)
(103
)
366
1,215
167
Net (loss)/profit attributable to Huize Holding Limited
17,987
(2,861
)
(392
)
70,188
(649
)
(89
)
Net profit/(loss)
17,472
(3,620
)
(495
)
70,554
566
78
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
(4,854
)
2,554
350
3,635
1,196
164
Comprehensive (loss)/profit
12,618
(1,066
)
(145
)
74,189
1,762
242
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests
(515
)
(759
)
(103
)
366
1,215
167
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Huize Holding Limited
13,133
(307
)
(42
)
73,823
547
75
Weighted average number
of common shares used in
computing net profit per share
Basic and diluted
991,808,483
1,008,857,623
1,008,857,623
1,000,940,698
997,172,042
997,172,042
Net profit/ (loss) per share
attributable to common
shareholders
Basic and diluted
0.02
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
0.07
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net profit attributable to common shareholders
17,987
(2,861
)
(392
)
70,188
(649
)
(89
)
Share-based compensation expenses
(1,600
)
1,536
210
2,109
9,021
1,236
Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders
16,387
(1,325
)
(182
)
72,297
8,372
1,147
