Huize Holding Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Achieving Record Highs in Insurance Premiums

Huize Holding Limited reported record insurance premiums and robust growth in international markets for 2024, despite quarterly losses.

Huize Holding Limited recently released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing record-high insurance premiums and growth in various operational metrics. Gross written premiums (GWP) reached RMB6,158.6 million, up from RMB5,800.9 million in 2023, with first-year premiums (FYP) also hitting an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. The company's international business revenue increased to RMB228.7 million, contributing 18% of total revenue and aiming for 30% by 2026 through expansion into markets like Singapore and the Philippines. The company reported challenges in the fourth quarter, suffering a net loss of RMB2.9 million compared to a net profit of RMB18.0 million in Q4 2023. Despite this, Huize maintained a solid operating revenue increase of 21.2% and highlighted its advancements in artificial intelligence integration to enhance customer experience and support growth.

Potential Positives

Record-high gross written premiums (GWP) of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year 2024, marking a 6.2% increase from 2023, demonstrating robust growth in the company's core business.

First year premiums (FYP) also reached an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million, a 30.5% increase year-over-year, indicating strong demand for the company's savings products.

The cumulative number of insurance clients served surpassed 10 million, reaching 10.6 million, highlighting the company’s expanding customer base and market penetration.

Revenue from international operations grew to RMB228.7 million with international revenue contribution reaching 18%, on track to meet the goal of 30% by 2026, establishing international markets as a key growth driver.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB2.9 million in Q4 2024, compared to a profit of RMB18.0 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.

Renewal premiums decreased by 41.3% year-over-year in Q4 2024, which may signal challenges in customer retention and ongoing revenue generation.

Overall cash and cash equivalents decreased to RMB233.2 million as of December 31, 2024, down from RMB249.3 million in the previous year, suggesting potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were Huize's gross written premiums for 2024?

Huize's gross written premiums reached a record high of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year of 2024.

How much did Huize's international businesses contribute to revenue?

International businesses contributed RMB228.7 million, accounting for 18% of total revenue in 2024.

What factors drove the increase in first year premiums?

The increase in first year premiums was primarily driven by demand for long-term savings products and omnichannel distribution capabilities.

What was Huize's net profit status in 2024?

Huize reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of RMB0.6 million for the full year 2024.

When will Huize hold itsearnings conference call

Huize'searnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on March 24, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Full Year 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights











Record-high insurance premiums:



Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached a record high of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB5,800.9 million for 2023. First year premiums (“FYP”) also hit an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million in 2024, up 30.5% year-over-year, primarily fueled by robust demand for our long-term savings products, our solid omnichannel distribution capabilities, and our proactive expansion into international businesses.



Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached a record high of RMB6,158.6 million for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB5,800.9 million for 2023. First year premiums (“FYP”) also hit an all-time high of RMB3,421.0 million in 2024, up 30.5% year-over-year, primarily fueled by robust demand for our long-term savings products, our solid omnichannel distribution capabilities, and our proactive expansion into international businesses.





International businesses as new growth driver:



Total revenue of our international businesses grew to RMB228.7 million in 2024. International revenue contribution reached 18% for the year ended 2024, on track in achieving our 30% target by 2026.



Total revenue of our international businesses grew to RMB228.7 million in 2024. International revenue contribution reached 18% for the year ended 2024, on track in achieving our 30% target by 2026.





The cumulative number of insurance clients served



passed a significant milestone of 10 million and reached 10.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Huize cooperated with 139



insurer partners



in mainland China and internationally, including 80 life and health insurance companies and 59 property and casualty insurance companies, as of December 31, 2024.



passed a significant milestone of 10 million and reached 10.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Huize cooperated with 139 in mainland China and internationally, including 80 life and health insurance companies and 59 property and casualty insurance companies, as of December 31, 2024.



As of December 31, 2024,



cash and cash equivalents



were RMB233.2 million (US$31.9 million).







Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We are pleased to report another year of resilient business results in 2024, achieving record highs in both total GWP and FYP, reaching RMB6.2 billion and RMB3.4 billion, respectively. This marks our second consecutive year of non-GAAP profitability. These results reflect our ability to navigate an evolving regulatory environment in China, innovate with high-value products, and successfully execute our international expansion strategy.





“Our focus on serving high-quality, mass-affluent customers continues to deliver strong results. In 2024, the average FYP ticket size for savings products surged by 39.1% year-over-year to over RMB75,000. Additionally, our 13



th



- and 25



th



-month persistency ratios for long-term life and health insurance products remained industry-leading, consistently exceeding 95% throughout the year. These metrics reflect the loyalty and trust of our high-quality customer base.





“Poni Insurtech, our international arm, has become a cornerstone of our growth strategy, delivering exceptional results in 2024. Revenue from international operations accounts for 18% of our total revenue. This success reflects our efforts to capture market share in the international market as well as the seamless integration of Global Care, a leading Vietnam-based insurtech company we acquired in September 2024. Looking ahead, we are making steady progress toward entering two new markets—Singapore and the Philippines—within the next 12 months. These strategic initiatives will position us to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities across Southeast Asia and we are on track to materialize the international revenue contribution target of 30% by 2026.





“The integration of our proprietary AI solutions across our operations has also been a key driver for efficiency and growth. Notably, we played a pioneering role in AI integration in the insurtech space by integrating DeepSeek into our Huize App, enabling us to deliver real-time, personalized, and data-driven recommendations. This advancement enhances the customer experience and supports the scalability of our growing customer base.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results











GWP and operating revenue









GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,043.0 million (US$142.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 16.2% from RMB1,245.3 million in the same period of 2023. Within GWP facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2024, FYP accounted for RMB557.9 million (or 53.5% of total GWP), an increase of 33.3% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB485.1 million (or 46.5% of total GWP), a decrease of 41.3% year-over-year.





Operating revenue was RMB286.0 million (US$39.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 21.2% from RMB236.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated.









Operating costs









Operating costs were RMB186.8 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 37.0% from RMB136.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.









Operating expenses









Selling expenses were RMB58.1 million (US$8.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.0% from RMB41.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.





General and administrative expenses were RMB42.3 million (US$5.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 55.1% from RMB27.3 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.





Research and development expenses were RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.8% from RMB17.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in third-party development cost.









Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period









Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB18.0 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB16.4 million in the same period of 2023.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results











GWP and operating revenue









GWP facilitated was RMB6,158.6 million (US$843.7 million) in 2024, an increase of 6.2% from RMB5,800.9 million in 2024. Of the GWP facilitated in 2024, FYP accounted for RMB3,421.0 million (or 55.5% of total GWP), an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB2,737.6 million (or 44.5% of total GWP), a decrease of 13.9% year-over-year.





Operating revenue was RMB1,248.9 million (US$171.1 million) in 2024, an increase of 4.5% from RMB1,195.6 million in 2023. The increase in operating revenue was primarily driven by the increase in the FYP facilitated.









Operating costs









Operating costs were RMB868.3 million (US$119.0 million) in 2024, an increase of 15.9% from RMB749.0 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.









Operating expenses









Selling expenses were RMB192.4 million (US$26.4 million) in 2024, a decrease of 5.8% from RMB204.3 million in 2023, which was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employment benefits and rental and utilities expenses.





General and administrative expenses were RMB146.8 million (US$20.1 million) in 2024, an increase of 22.9% from RMB119.4 million in 2023. The increase was partly related to an increase in rental and utilities expenses.





Research and development expenses were RMB62.4 million (US$8.5 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.2% from RMB71.8 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.









Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the year









Net loss attributable to common shareholders in 2024 was RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million), compared to a net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB70.2 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders in 2024 was RMB8.4 million (US$1.1 million), compared to a non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB72.3 million in 2023.









Cash and cash equivalents









As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB233.2 million (US$31.9 million), compared to RMB249.3 million as of December 31, 2023.







Conference Call







The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 24, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, March 24, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIff2f67b8a24a43ce9c629fd34a76678d







All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.huize.com



.







About Huize Holding Limited







Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.





Poni Insurtech Pte. Ltd. (“Poni Insurtech”) is the international arm of Huize. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni Insurtech is committed to building a pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. Featuring a presence in regional hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong (China), Poni Insurtech has made its debut in Vietnam in 2024, with plans to expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines. Through its consumer facing apps and cloud-based API solutions, Poni Insurtech provides consumers with simple, affordable, and customized insurance solutions, empowers insurers with quick and hassle-free digitalization solutions to efficiently reach mass affluent consumers, and creates new revenue opportunities for partnering e-commerce platforms, merchants, and independent collaborators and agents. Poni Insurtech aims to reshape the insurance landscape by driving greater efficiency, accessibility, and value across the entire ecosystem.





For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited



), X(



https://x.com/huizeholding



) and Webull(



https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz



).







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement







In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.





We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.





This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.





Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations







Kenny Lo





Investor Relations Manager







investor@huize.com









Media Relations









mediacenter@huize.com









Christensen Advisory







In China





Ms. Dee Wang





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



dee.wang@christensencomms.com







In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com





















Huize Holding Limited









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)















































As of December 31













As of December 31





























2023













2024

































RMB













RMB













USD













Assets





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









249,258













233,207













31,949













Restricted cash









42,307













61,708













8,454













Short-term investments









8,879













5,000













685













Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts









41,481













71,085













9,739













Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment









178,294













157,080













21,520













Insurance premium receivables









927













1,763













242













Amounts due from related parties









383













995













136













Deferred costs









6,147













-













-













Prepaid expense and other receivables









78,784













68,171













9,339















Total current assets











606,460













599,009













82,064















































Non-current assets



































Restricted cash









29,687













29,883













4,094













Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts









12,495













28,435













3,896













Property, plant and equipment, net









54,107













47,083













6,450













Intangible assets, net









50,743













68,840













9,431













Long-term investments









76,688













66,716













9,140













Operating lease right-of-use assets









115,946













20,715













2,838













Goodwill









461













14,536













1,991













Other assets









419













8,981













1,232















Total non-current assets











340,546













285,189













39,072















Total assets











947,006













884,198













121,136















































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





































Current liabilities



































Short-term borrowings









30,000













50,000













6,850













Accounts payable









211,905













202,054













27,681













Insurance premium payables









37,514













56,042













7,678













Contract liabilities









2,728













-













-













Other payables and accrued expenses









34,850













44,434













6,087













Payroll and welfare payable









56,207













41,005













5,618













Income taxes payable









2,440













2,575













353













Operating lease liabilities









16,949













16,743













2,294













Amount due to related parties









2,451













2,495













342















Total current liabilities











395,044













415,348













56,903















































Non-current liabilities



































Deferred tax liabilities









12,048













14,875













2,038













Operating lease liabilities









129,299













24,082













3,299













Payroll and welfare payable









200













649













89















Total non-current liabilities











141,547













39,606













5,426















Total liabilities











536,591













454,954













62,329















































Shareholders’ equity



































Class A common shares









62













63













9













Class B common shares









10













10













1













Treasury stock









(28,580





)









(29,513





)









(4,043





)









Additional paid-in capital









905,958













909,930













124,660













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(14,060





)









(12,864





)









(1,762





)









Accumulated deficits









(458,237





)









(458,886





)









(62,867





)











Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders











405,153













408,740













55,998













Non-controlling interests









5,262













20,504













2,809















Total shareholders’ equity











410,415













429,244













58,807















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











947,006













884,198













121,136







































































Huize Holding Limited









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)







(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)











































For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2023













2024

















2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













USD













RMB













RMB













USD













Operating revenue



























































Brokerage income









221,504













258,982













35,480













1,144,533













1,193,827













163,554













Other income









14,503













26,971













3,695













51,019













55,087













7,547















Total operating revenue











236,007













285,953













39,175













1,195,552













1,248,914













171,101















Operating costs and expenses



























































Cost of revenue









(132,006





)









(185,370





)









(25,396





)









(729,068





)









(855,496





)









(117,202





)









Other cost









(4,275





)









(1,390





)









(190





)









(19,938





)









(12,790





)









(1,753





)











Total operating costs











(136,281





)









(186,760





)









(25,586





)









(749,006





)









(868,286





)









(118,955





)









Selling expenses









(41,510





)









(58,120





)









(7,962





)









(204,261





)









(192,425





)









(26,362





)









General and administrative expenses









(27,301





)









(42,342





)









(5,801





)









(119,404





)









(146,769





)









(20,107





)









Research and development expenses









(17,222





)









(15,887





)









(2,177





)









(71,842





)









(62,391





)









(8,548





)











Total operating costs and expenses











(222,314





)









(303,109





)









(41,526





)









(1,144,513





)









(1,269,871





)









(173,972





)











Operating profit/(loss)











13,693













(17,156





)









(2,351





)









51,039













(20,957





)









(2,871





)



































































Other income/(expenses)



























































Interest income/(expenses)









492













779













107













2,789













4,139













567













Unrealized exchange (loss)/income









(127





)









(414





)









(57





)









(436





)









(684





)









(94





)









Investment income/(loss)









(728





)









1,721













236













(1,656





)









(511





)









(70





)









Others, net









4,090













10,267













1,407













18,401













17,179













2,354















Profit/(loss) before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee











17,420













(4,803





)









(658





)









70,137













(834





)









(114





)









Income tax expense









-













(135





)









(18





)









-













(135





)









(18





)









Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee









52













1,318













181













417













1,535













210















Net profit/(loss)











17,472













(3,620





)









(495





)









70,554













566













78







































































Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests











(515





)









(759





)









(103





)









366













1,215













167















Net (loss)/profit attributable to Huize Holding Limited











17,987













(2,861





)









(392





)









70,188













(649





)









(89





)



































































Net profit/(loss)











17,472













(3,620





)









(495





)









70,554













566













78













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax









(4,854





)









2,554













350













3,635













1,196













164















Comprehensive (loss)/profit











12,618













(1,066





)









(145





)









74,189













1,762













242















Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests











(515





)









(759





)









(103





)









366













1,215













167















Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Huize Holding Limited











13,133













(307





)









(42





)









73,823













547













75







































































Weighted average number





of common shares used in





computing net profit per share



























































Basic and diluted









991,808,483













1,008,857,623













1,008,857,623













1,000,940,698













997,172,042













997,172,042















Net profit/ (loss) per share





attributable to common





shareholders



























































Basic and diluted









0.02













(0.00





)









(0.00





)









0.07













(0.00





)









(0.00





)







































































































Huize Holding Limited









Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results







(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)











































For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













USD













RMB













RMB













USD













Net profit attributable to common shareholders











17,987













(2,861





)









(392





)









70,188









(649





)









(89





)









Share-based compensation expenses









(1,600





)









1,536













210













2,109









9,021













1,236















Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders











16,387













(1,325





)









(182





)









72,297









8,372













1,147











