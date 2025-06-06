Huize Holding Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 37.8% Increase in Gross Written Premiums

Huize Holding Limited reports robust growth in insurance premiums and improved operational efficiency for Q1 2025, with a net loss.

Huize Holding Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting significant growth in gross written premiums (GWP) and first-year premiums (FYP). GWP reached RMB1,437.3 million, a 37.8% increase compared to the previous quarter, while FYP rose 30.9% to RMB730.4 million. Despite this growth, the company experienced a net loss of RMB8.6 million, a shift from the profit seen in the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased by 28.9% to RMB82.7 million, leading to an improved expense-to-income ratio of 29.1%. Huize continues to expand its customer base, now serving 11 million clients, and is integrating artificial intelligence into its operations to enhance efficiency. The company also introduced new wealth protection products in response to market demands, emphasizing its commitment to providing a range of insurance solutions.

Robust growth in gross written premiums (GWP) of 37.8% sequentially, reaching RMB1,437.3 million, demonstrating strong market demand and effective customer acquisition strategies.

Improved operational efficiency with a significant reduction in total operating expenses by 28.9% and a better expense-to-income ratio of 29.1%, highlighting successful cost-optimization and AI integration efforts.

Successful launch of customized insurance products, such as “Bliss No. 3” and several other co-developed products, indicating innovation and responsiveness to market demand.

Integration of AI solutions to enhance service efficiency, including an AI-powered portal that supports 24/7 insurance agent assistance and automated claims processing, showcasing advancement in technology use within operations.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB8.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net profit of RMB6.9 million in the same period of 2024, indicating a significant decline in financial performance.

Gross written premiums (GWP) facilitated on the platform decreased 16.3% year-over-year, from RMB1,718.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 to RMB1,437.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, suggesting declining demand or challenges in the market.

First year premiums (FYP) also showed a decrease of 14.8% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in attracting new customers or competitive pressures in the market.

What were Huize Holding's gross written premiums in Q1 2025?

Huize Holding reported gross written premiums of RMB1,437.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 37.8% increase.

How did Huize's operational efficiency improve in Q1 2025?

Total operating expenses decreased by 28.9%, improving the expense-to-income ratio to 29.1% from 40.7% in Q4 2024.

What AI solutions did Huize launch recently?

Huize launched an AI-powered smart portal for 24/7 insurance agent support and automated claims processing through Xiao Ma Claim.

What is Huize's cash position as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, Huize had cash and cash equivalents of RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million).

When is theearnings conference callfor Huize Holding?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on June 6, 2025.

SHENZHEN, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights











Robust growth in insurance premiums:



Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached RMB1,437.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 37.8% from RMB1,043.0 million in the final quarter of 2024. First year premiums (“FYP”) also rose 30.9% sequentially to RMB730.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Increases in premiums were driven primarily by our high-quality customer base, sustainably high persistency ratios, and the diverse insurance product offerings that we provide on our platform.



Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached RMB1,437.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 37.8% from RMB1,043.0 million in the final quarter of 2024. First year premiums (“FYP”) also rose 30.9% sequentially to RMB730.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Increases in premiums were driven primarily by our high-quality customer base, sustainably high persistency ratios, and the diverse insurance product offerings that we provide on our platform.





Improving operational efficiency:



Total operating expenses declined by 28.9% sequentially to RMB82.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Our expense-to-income ratio improved significantly from 40.7% in the final quarter of 2024 to 29.1% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the operational efficiency improvement driven by our recent cost-optimization initiatives and the integration of our proprietary AI into everyday workstreams.



Total operating expenses declined by 28.9% sequentially to RMB82.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Our expense-to-income ratio improved significantly from 40.7% in the final quarter of 2024 to 29.1% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the operational efficiency improvement driven by our recent cost-optimization initiatives and the integration of our proprietary AI into everyday workstreams.





The cumulative number of insurance clients served



increased to 11.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Huize cooperated with 143



insurer partners



in mainland China and internationally, including 83 life and health insurance companies and 60 property and casualty insurance companies, as of March 31, 2025.



increased to 11.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Huize cooperated with 143 in mainland China and internationally, including 83 life and health insurance companies and 60 property and casualty insurance companies, as of March 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2025,



cash and cash equivalents



were RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million).







Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of resilient business results, with operating revenue exceeded RMB280 million, while gross written premiums and first-year premiums facilitated on our platform increasing 38% and 31% sequentially, reaching RMB1.4 billion and RMB730 million, respectively.”





“Throughout the quarter, we remained focused on acquiring and serving high-quality, mass-affluent customers. The average age of customers who purchased long-term insurance products in the quarter was 35.0 years old, among which 66.4% were in higher-tier cities. By the end of February, our 13



th



and 25



th



month persistency ratios for long-term life and health insurance products remained at industry-high levels of more than 95%, reflecting the high quality of customers we acquired through various channels.”





“We continue to develop and launch differentiated customized products with insurer partners. Market demand for wealth protection solutions has intensified amid a declining interest rate environment. In response, we partnered with New China Life to launch “Bliss No. 3,” a savings product striving to achieve sustainable returns for customers. Additionally, we expanded our portfolio of customized participating products. Building on the “Fu Man Jia” series co-launched with Aviva-COFCO, we partnered with Cathay Lujiazui Life Insurance on “Jin Man Yi Zu No.6”, a participating incremental whole life insurance product. This was followed by the launch of “Xing Hai Hui Xuan”, a participating annuity product co-developed with Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance. These customized products were designed to cater to the industry-wide demand shift from fixed returns to floating-returns, further solidifying our leadership in China’s participating insurance segment.”





“Our proprietary AI solutions are increasingly integrated across our operations, enhancing service efficiency and supporting sustainable growth. Notably, our expense-to-income ratio fell by 11.5 percentage points sequentially, reaching 29.1% in the first quarter of 2025. With private large-language model deployments, we are not only realizing meaningful cost savings, but also reinforcing the security and effectiveness of our data capabilities, ensuring regulatory compliance.”





“During the quarter, we launched an AI-powered smart portal on Huize’s app, offering 24/7 insurance agent support. Our AI services now cover key customer lifecycle touchpoints including policy inquiries and product matching, serving an average of over 15,000 users daily. We are also revolutionizing after-sales claims processing through Xiao Ma Claim’s AI agents, achieving end-to-end automation of claims reporting, review, and payout. This innovation is expected to reduce processing time on Xiao Ma Flash Claim from one day to one hour upon full rollout. In the first quarter, Xiao Ma Claim facilitated RMB190 million in claims across 36,000 cases, providing customers with efficient and reliable insurance claim services.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











GWP and operating revenue









GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,437.3 million (US$198.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 16.3% from RMB1,718.0 million in the same period of 2024. Within GWP facilitated in the first quarter of 2025, FYP accounted for RMB730.4 million (or 50.8% of total GWP), a decrease of 14.8% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB706.8 million (or 49.2% of total GWP), a decrease of 17.9% year-over-year.





Operating revenue was RMB283.8 million (US$39.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.5% from RMB310.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in FYP facilitated.









Operating costs









Operating costs were RMB210.5 million (US$29.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4.4% from RMB220.2 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in channel expenses.









Operating expenses









Selling expenses were RMB47.3 million (US$6.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.0% from RMB44.2 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.





General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million (US$3.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.2% from RMB22.6 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.





Research and development expenses were RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 6.3% from RMB14.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.









Net loss and non-GAAP net loss for the period









Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB6.9 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders



1



was RMB10.9 million (US$1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB4.4 million in the same period of 2024.









Cash and cash equivalents









As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million), compared to RMB233.2 million as of December 31, 2024.







Conference Call







The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, June 6, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, June 6, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call





Registration Link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0fd426b7ca0e4dd38aa44d82b96a9c7e









All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.huize.com



.







About Huize Holding Limited







Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.





For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited



), X(



https://x.com/huizeholding



) and Webull(



https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz



).







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement







In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.





We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.





This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.





Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations







Kenny Lo





Investor Relations Manager







investor@huize.com









Media Relations









mediacenter@huize.com









Christensen Advisory







In China





Ms. Dee Wang





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



dee.wang@christensencomms.com







In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

























Huize Holding Limited









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



























As of December 31,













As of March 31,





























2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













USD













Assets





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









233,207













201,708













27,796













Restricted cash









61,708













54,525













7,514













Short-term investments









5,000













3,137













432













Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts









71,085













60,680













8,362













Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment









157,080













191,794













26,430













Insurance premium receivables









1,763













1,640













226













Amounts due from related parties









995













1,204













166













Prepaid expense and other receivables









68,171













68,225













9,402















Total current assets











599,009













582,913













80,328















































Non-current assets



































Restricted cash









29,883













29,883













4,118













Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses









28,435













24,195













3,334













Property, plant and equipment, net









47,083













44,590













6,145













Intangible assets, net









68,840













69,785













9,617













Long-term investments









66,716













69,132













9,527













Operating lease right-of-use assets









20,715













17,126













2,360













Goodwill









14,536













14,536













2,003













Other assets









8,981













8,700













1,199















Total non-current assets











285,189













277,947













38,303















Total assets











884,198













860,860













118,631















































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





































Current liabilities



































Short-term borrowings









50,000













53,000













7,304













Accounts payable









202,054













202,697













27,932













Insurance premium payables









56,042













47,531













6,550













Other payables and accrued expenses









44,434













33,446













4,606













Payroll and welfare payable









41,005













41,776













5,757













Income taxes payable









2,575













2,575













355













Operating lease liabilities









16,743













14,901













2,053













Amount due to related parties









2,495













-













-















Total current liabilities











415,348













395,926













54,557















































Non-current liabilities



































Long-term borrowings









-













6,990













963













Deferred tax liabilities









14,875













14,848













2,046













Operating lease liabilities









24,082













19,806













2,729













Payroll and welfare payable









649













305













42













Accounts payable









-













2,713













374















Total non-current liabilities











39,606













44,662













6,154















Total liabilities











454,954













440,588













60,711



















































Shareholders’ equity







































Class A common shares









63













63













9













Class B common shares









10













10













1













Treasury stock









(29,513





)









(29,513





)









(4,067





)









Additional paid-in capital









909,930













909,930













125,392













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(12,864





)









(12,311





)









(1,697





)









Accumulated deficits









(458,886





)









(467,473





)









(64,414





)











Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders











408,740













400,706













55,224













Non-controlling interests









20,504













19,566













2,696















Total shareholders’ equity











429,244













420,272













57,920















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











884,198













860,860













118,631







































































Huize Holding Limited









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)







(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



























For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













USD













Operating revenue



































Brokerage income









301,882













271,850













37,462













Other income









8,430













11,939













1,645















Total operating revenue











310,312













283,789













39,107















Operating costs and expenses



































Cost of revenue









(217,922





)









(209,012





)









(28,803





)









Other cost









(2,273





)









(1,471





)









(203





)











Total operating costs











(220,195





)









(210,483





)









(29,005





)









Selling expenses









(44,205





)









(47,320





)









(6,521





)









General and administrative expenses









(22,632





)









(21,905





)









(3,019





)









Research and development expenses









(14,380





)









(13,471





)









(1,856





)











Total operating costs and expenses











(301,412





)









(293,179





)









(40,402





)











Operating (loss)/profit











8,900













(9,390





)









(1,295





)











































Other income/(expenses)



































Interest income









1,224













675













93













Unrealized exchange loss









(293





)









(147





)









(19





)









Investment income/(loss)









(2,325





)









214













30













Others, net









1,950













736













101















(Loss)/profit before income tax, and share of loss of equity method investee











9,456













(7,912





)









(1,090





)









Income tax expense









-













(152





)









(21





)









Share of loss of equity method investee









(767





)









(1,460





)









(201





)











Net (loss)/profit











8,689













(9,524





)









(1,312





)











































Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests











1,781













(937





)









(129





)











Net (loss)/profit attributable to Huize Holding Limited











6,908













(8,587





)









(1,183





)











































Net (loss)/profit











8,689













(9,524





)









(1,312





)









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax









1,499













553













76















Comprehensive (loss)/profit











10,188













(8,971





)









(1,236





)











Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests











1,781













(937





)









(129





)











Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Huize Holding Limited











8,407













(8,034





)









(1,107





)











































Weighted average number of common shares









used in computing net profit per share



































Basic and diluted









988,410,632













1,008,857,623













1,008,857,623















Net (loss)/profit per share









attributable to common shareholders



































Basic and diluted









0.01













(0.01





)









(0.00





)



































































Huize Holding Limited









Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results







(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



























For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













USD













Net (loss)/profit attributable to common shareholders











6,908













(8,587





)









(1,183





)









Share-based





compensation expenses









(2,558





)









(2,354





)









(324





)











Non-GAAP net (loss)/profit attributable to common shareholders











4,350













(10,941





)









(1,508





)





















































